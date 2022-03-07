Jose Lazaro, a medical assistant at a University of Washington Medicine clinic, prepares a two-shot dose of AstraZeneca's Evusheld, the first set of antibodies grown in a lab to prevent COVID-19, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Seattle. The drug is supposed to give immune-compromised patients who can't make their own virus-fighters some protection against COVID-19 for six months. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) ORG XMIT: WATW410