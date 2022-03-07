Is God trying to get our attention?
I am writing in response to the article in the paper "Going Medieval... Historians find similarities between pandemic of Middle Ages and now."
One of the quoted LSU medieval historians, Maribel Dietz, compared COVID to the bubonic plague.
She pointed out that it spread westward from around China, moving along land trade routes and by sea, where infected rats spread it when ships docked. And that as with our modern pandemic, Italy was one of the hard-hit regions. I found that very interesting.
One thing that I took offense to, however, was when reporter George Morris said that during the bubonic plague in Rome in the year 590, Pope Gregory, convinced that the plague was a punishment for sins, held a procession of the faithful in which people marched and appealed for divine intervention. He called this procession a misguided effort. I would like to point out that the procession halted the spread of the plague.
Would that we Christians would have taken to the streets in the same manner at the start of the pandemic, instead of closing our churches and ceasing all public worship of God.
MARY GLYNN
housewife
Metairie