So our U.S. Sen. John Kennedy takes up a letter to the editor spot and U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise is a guest columnist. I'm sure they are thrilled for the free press without any questions or pushback.
These two Republicans are part of the infamous group that not only has continued to pander and spread lies about the presidential election but are guilty of inciting an insurrection and refusing to back down and tell the truth even after the death and destruction. Wouldn't it be more beneficial to the residents of this metro area to have your reporters interview and question these men as opposed to printing their prepared speeches?
When was the last time these politicians paid by us taxpayers held a publicized open town hall? In a metro area of over 1 million people, aren't there other people whose opinions merit a place in your letters section?
Hasn't Kennedy embarrassed us enough with his outlandish and absurd statements covered by the national press? Why should paying subscribers to a newspaper have to subsidize political propaganda by either of them? I pay to support local journalism, not to give these elected wealthy politicians a medium to spread their propaganda.
SALVADOR GONZALEZ LONGORIA
lawyer
New Orleans