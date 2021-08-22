If you have wondered if COVID-19 vaccines work, read this story.
Back in June, when COVID-19 issues had calmed down, we booked a cruise to Iceland. At that time, the only requirement was to be vaccinated, and we are. Then, as COVID-19 delta variant has risen, testing requirements from the cruise company followed.
So per the testing requirements, we got a PCR test on a Saturday for the cruise starting Wednesday. We tested positive. We have and had no COVID-19 symptoms, we just test positive. This is due to the vaccine doing its job, doing exactly what it was supposed to, keep you from getting sick.
So the good news is that we are not sick. The bad news is that we can't go on the cruise. But the worst is the fallacy in our testing regime. Folks like us are holding the virus, but, without any symptoms, are not getting tested. Delta is spreading like wildfire, even through vaccinated individuals. Masking helps stop the transmission. Vaccinations can stop it. Please do your part to stop this.
PAMELA B. BALDWIN
retired engineer
Baton Rouge