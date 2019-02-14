Like most, I share in the sufferings of spam calls and experience the same frustrations expressed by John Singleton in his Feb. 12 letter, but the writer’s perception of poor service or congressional apathy toward the issue is disconnected from recent action we’ve taken to address it. (This outlet’s spotty coverage of the work we do in Congress to represent our constituents — its readers — could be implicated here, but let’s not get hung-up on that.) What matters is this: We have been plugging away to answer your call to do something about spam.

Earlier this month, we introduced a bipartisan bill to force the network of federal telecom entities to come up with a solution for these unsolicited nuisances. We are also doing last touches before reintroducing a second bill that’s much more fun: an FTC pilot program that puts a bounty on these spam-swindlers, turning the tables and putting you in a position to make money off of them.

Puns aside, these bills are just initial efforts to fix a real problem. Okay, one more: when spam calls die, we should all do a toast at the reception.

Garret Graves

U.S. Congress

Baton Rouge