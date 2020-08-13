We should challenge our state legislators and congressional representatives to live on the $247 per week of Louisiana state unemployment. That is not five lunches at Ruth’s Chris.
It must include the weekly portion of mortgage or rent, utilities, phone, any child care, insurance, medication, auto fuel, property taxes — oh, and food.
Thank you to New Orleans City Council member Jay Banks, for his weekly food giveaways. Perhaps President Donald Trump could dip into his border wall fund — the part he took from defense.
I’m not on unemployment but I plan to try the $247 weekly budget. It will require liking beans.
FAYE LIEDER
marketing consultant
New Orleans