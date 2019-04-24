BR.ancestorsearch.adv.jpg
Historical documents like this one telling of the sale of people into slavery in the 1800s in Ascension Parish will be entered into databases by volunteers, to help make the search easier for people looking for their family’s history.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY FAMILYSEARCH

Recent news stated that students at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., in a non-binding 66 percent yes vote, wants approval to charge each student $27.70 per semester for a fund for the benefit of slave descendants living in south Louisiana. In 1838, Georgetown University sold the slaves in order to raise money to liquidate debt of the university.

Without a doubt, slavery was an abomination — not only for blacks, but also for every race that has ever been enslaved from the beginning of mankind. Slavery in the United States has been outlawed for over 150 years. There is not one slave still alive. Why should people living today be entitled to receive compensation for something that happened to distant ancestors? If it is determined they are, then who pays? Descendants of the slave owners, those tribes that captured their fellow men and sold them into slavery, the countries whose ships transferred them from Africa to America, descendants of blacks who owned slaves, etc.?

My opinion is that this is just another political issue to keep people divided and to get votes.

Donnie L. Floyd

attorney

Prairieville

