In his July 9 column, Dan Fagan allowed Attorney General Jeff Landry to misleadingly connect the tragic circumstances surrounding the untimely release of the former Marksville police officer to criminal justice reforms. Their attempts to blame criminal justice reforms for a prosecutor’s decision to allow a violent offender, who committed an abhorrent crime, to plea down to a nonviolent offense is careless at best and disingenuous at worst.
Instead, the key question Fagan, Landry and all of us should be asking in this case is why did the district attorney allow the defendant to plea down to a nonviolent offense? This isn’t the first time criminal justice reform opponents have attempted to tear down the reforms while ignoring the problems that remain in the system.
When Louisiana lawmakers from across the political spectrum came together two years ago to pass the reforms, critics quickly began denouncing them using anecdotal and misrepresented cases, while offering zero factual data. The truth is that the initial data on the effects of criminal justice reforms show Louisiana is tracking similarly to the successful outcomes achieved in more than a dozen other states.
Unfortunately, the district attorney’s decision in the former Marksville officer’s case presented an opportunity for the usual criminal justice reform critics to advance their insincere arguments.
We must use science and data to achieve effective reforms and cannot let the usual critics of criminal justice reform misrepresent the lessons of this case to further partisan agendas.
James M. “Jay” Lapeyre
Smart on Crime Louisiana steering committee member
New Orleans