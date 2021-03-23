It is no secret New Orleans crime has been in the news for those that live, play and work there.
The recent crime wave has crept into, and onto, construction sites that are rebuilding our city. Within the last month, contractors have experienced weekend break-ins, workers’ vehicles broken into while parked on the job site, drive-by shootings within our construction zones and now a broad daylight armed robbery and shoot-out inside a construction site.
When police are contacted, they seldom show up to make a report.
Contractors put much effort and finances into job site safety. However, when we asked the city to reimburse the contractor for needed police protection on-site, an unforeseen condition, the answer was a resounding no. Contractors and their employees are New Orleans citizens, where they live, work and play. And yet, in order to fulfill their obligations to fix streets, sewers, and buildings, they are imperiled, their lives endangered.
We stand in line with everyone that cries for police protection, the neighborhoods, the mom-and-pop stores and every retail outlet. But construction workers are out in the open, exposed to the shoot-em-up atmosphere that prevails today.
Whenever a crime is committed, our workers want to leave the area. Do you blame them? We do not even get downtime from the city for such an occasion.
We ask city officials to please allow us to utilize off-duty officers to protect our workers and find reimbursement when it is so needed. It’s the least they can do to protect their citizens.
KEN NAQUIN
CEO
Baton Rouge