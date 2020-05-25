It must gall the pharmaceutical industry that the world’s worst pandemic in a century can be cured by a safe, unpatentable drug costing about $4 a bottle.
They would rather invent a drug they can sell for $4,000 a bottle, and it matters not to them how many thousands of Americans die waiting for their cure.
Hydroxychloroquine is very safe. It has been used for 70 years to treat malaria. Only a very small fraction of people have a reaction, and they can be identified in advance by an electrocardiogram and a list of medications they are taking.
The attack on hydroxychloroquine has already begun, spurred on by the drug industry and their friends at the FDA. America needs to stop the greed of the pharmaceutical industry.
M.R. FRANKS
law professor emeritus
Baker