Imagine my shock after learning last week that former Gov. Bobby Jindal joined ranks as a board member of Florida-based WellCare Health Plans Inc. This group’s primary mission is providing government-sponsored managed care services primarily through Medicaid and Medicare Rx plans.
Interesting as Jindal made clear his opposition to Medicaid expansion. His salary package with WellCare totals $240,000 annually, including 405 shares of stock trading $307.48 the day this became public.
George A. Kadair III
Realtor
Baton Rouge