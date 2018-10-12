Jindal Cavuto

Former Gov. Bobby Jindal appears on Fox News' Your World with Neil Cavuto on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2018.

Imagine my shock after learning last week that former Gov. Bobby Jindal joined ranks as a board member of Florida-based WellCare Health Plans Inc. This group’s primary mission is providing government-sponsored managed care services primarily through Medicaid and Medicare Rx plans.

Grace Notes: Louisiana finally has a governor's race -- or at least the beginnings of one

Interesting as Jindal made clear his opposition to Medicaid expansion. His salary package with WellCare totals $240,000 annually, including 405 shares of stock trading $307.48 the day this became public.

George A. Kadair III

Realtor

Baton Rouge

View comments