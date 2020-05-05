The current pandemic of COVID-19 has highlighted a national need to reduce restrictions that limit licensed nurses from practicing across state lines and to the full scope of their education. Hurricane Katrina taught us the hard lesson that licensing restrictions prohibited registered nurses and advanced practice registered nurses from other states from traveling to Louisiana to assist with recovery. Since then, much progress has been made to remove barriers, but we now see that even more is needed — not only during emergencies, but when life returns to normal.
The federal Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC) adopted in 2015 allows registered nurses to have one multistate license that allows them to practice in their home state as well as other compact states. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, 32 of 50 US states, with two additional states pending legislation, participate in the NLC.
Licensing restrictions and barriers to RN and APRN practice are currently being suspended due to the COVID-19 emergency. Only three states participate in the APRN compact, which includes nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and nurse anesthetists. Individual state regulations dictating APRNs’ ability to practice without restrictive paperwork vary. The barrier keeping other states from joining the APRN compact is allowing full practice authority, which allows nurses to practice to the full scope of their education and training.
Twenty-two states are full practice-authority states. Five states, including Louisiana, New Jersey and New York, have temporarily suspended restrictions due to the COVID-19 crisis. Restrictions include a requirement of signed paperwork between an APRN and physician colleague to order tests, prescribe therapy and medications.
Currently before the Louisiana Legislature is House Bill 864, which aims to remove the requirement for the collaborative practice agreement between doctors and nurses — a piece of paper that is currently required for nurse practitioners to treat patients but sometimes stands in the way.
If providers are safe to deliver the care to the level for which they are educated in times of emergency, then they must be safe providers during normal times. As a state and a nation, we must call for the permanent lifting of outdated laws to increase access to health care. It’s time. And this crisis has demonstrated that.
LAURIE ANNE FERGUSON
dean and associate professor, Loyola University College of Nursing and Health
New Orleans
KATHY BALDRIDGE
president, Louisiana Association of Nurse Practitioners
Alexandria