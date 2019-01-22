As an attorney and former federal prosecutor here in New Orleans, I would like to propose the following response to Sunday’s officiating.
It is now without dispute that negligence occurred on the part of the NFL officials. In the civil law world, when one party negligently commits an act that causes damage to another, the party responsible for the negligence is obligated to repair such damage. Naturally, when you lose a loved one in a car accident, nothing will equal the loss that you suffer; however, compensation is nevertheless still paid, in hopes of mitigating the loss.
Such is our present case. Short of replaying the game, the NFL, who have admitted fault, need to compensate the Saints, their fans and the city of New Orleans. Again, short of replaying the game, no amount of compensation can replace not going to the Super Bowl. I believe that all the owners of the league must also agree that the negligent no-call was a lethal mistake. To rectify this in some way, I suggest that next year’s Super Bowl be switched from Miami to New Orleans. This would go a long way in being sincerely remorseful. The owners and the commissioner can and should make that happen.
Many years ago I attended a Tulane basketball game where sports gambling corrupted some of the players causing them to shave points and lose a game. I’m not saying that this game was similarly corrupted. That is for a proper investigation to conclude.
Therefore, I urge the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana to begin such an investigation, if they haven’t already. All camera film should be examined, toll records for the phone of the referees and others should be gotten, and interviews of all officials conducted. The office in New Orleans has some of the finest veteran prosecutors to be found in this nation. I would be delighted to have my tax money so spent.
I rest my case.
Constantine Georges
attorney and business owner
New Orleans