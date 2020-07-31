This is something to make us all pause and consider. Any group today can gather to protest any and everything — President Donald Trump, law enforcement, you name it.
But you cannot gather in church, a ballpark, for a music concert or any place else where peaceful assembly is to take place.
If Americans don't wake up to what's being taken away from us soon we'll have no rights left. Well, except to make trouble. We are living in dangerous times.
MICHAEL SELLEN
retired sales representative
River Ridge