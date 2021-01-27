The Advocate and staff writers Emily Woodruff and Sam Karlin continue to promote identity politics in their recent article "Equity of vaccination rollout in state unclear."
Their analysis fails to recognize that who receives a vaccination is controlled only by the composition of the groups set in the Centers for Disease Control phased approach. Whatever race, religion, sex or other category you could designate is set by the Phase 1 and 1B eligible recipients.
Since there are no aggregate statistics for health care workers, nursing home residents, frontline essential workers and all others in the current phased categories, it serves no purpose other than fostering feelings of inequity to offer a pseudo-statistical analysis.
Phase 1c will add persons with high-risk medical conditions. Using this as a measure is the equitable way to address any risk factors that may vary within any subset of the population.
The more important consideration is whether the state is receiving ample supply and our health care system is equipped to dispense in a timely matter. Let's let the phased approach define distribution and leave your added divisiveness out of this.
MITCH PRATT
retired HR manager
Baton Rouge