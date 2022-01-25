I was struck by the bigotry shown in the column by Rich Lowry published in The Advocate. In the third paragraph of his piece praising the work by Edward O. Wilson, Lowry writes “Despite his (insert religious belief) and (insert view on theology), Wilson wrote with a real warmth and soulfulness.”
If the inserts above had been “Hindu” and “belief in reincarnation” or “Jewish” and “belief Jesus was a man,” would the piece still have been published?
But Lowry wrote “agnosticism” and “reductive materialism” (a rejection of the concept of a soul). These are also beliefs about religion. Lowry denigrates persons with these beliefs, stating that it is surprising that an agnostic can show warmth and that someone who does not believe in an immortal soul can write with deep emotion.
So Lowry should feel free to look down on me, to think less of me, as I’m agnostic and believe I am a creation of biology, not the particular religious explanation he embraces.
ROBIN MOULDER
retired engineer
Baton Rouge