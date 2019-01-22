Last weekend ended with a lot of disappointment. For me, disappointment means a lack of responsibility, which makes me sad. Most people do not like to be sad, so they react in anger, which just causes more sadness, resulting in more misplaced anger.
Let’s face it: If the Saints were the Rams, we would not take the high road and give over the chance to go to the Super Bowl. In fact, we would probably say many of the same things the Rams and their fans are saying. Many of the Saints players and staff know that. Our heroes are doing their best to step up and show how to handle a devastating blow.
So, what to do with this uncomfortable sadness? It is the death of our long-anticipated visit to the Super Bowl in Atlanta. We should do what New Orleans is known to do when a death occurs: Celebrate. Celebrate the life lived (this past year). Show the world what true class is. Mourn the loss and celebrate the victory of our Saints' hard work.
We got this because we are the Who Dats.
Mary Kay Cowen
construction sales
Marrero