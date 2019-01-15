Why not rely on the experts?
One with an illness checks in with his doctor, nurses, pharmacy, hospital, or other experts in the health profession. They are trained and know what to do.
Many experts in law enforcement along our southern border, including sheriffs, police, border patrol, ICE and other professionals and experts clearly state that a wall or other physical barriers are definitely helpful and useful in directing migrants to legitimate border crossings, thus avoiding direct access to those who want to just walk in.
Are U.S. Sen. Minority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi experts and trained in the enforcement of laws and safety at our borders? I don't think so. Thus, why not shuttle them aside and rely on those experts and professionals who know what to do?
Velton Knight
retired administrator
Baton Rouge