The Louisiana Department of Health made COVID-19 vaccinations available to residents at least 70 years of age on Jan. 4, a celebratory day for our community. It was a turning point in our fight against a deadly virus that caused devastating heartbreak and disruption, and marked the first day on the road to recovery.
As Gov. John Bel Edwards secured more and more vaccine supply, LCMC Health leadership met daily to prepare for the inevitable need of a large vaccination site. In partnership with the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the state, the New Orleans Health Department, and NOLA Ready, with the support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, we opened our mass vaccination site on March 3 to tears of relief and joy for many who came to "Be in that Number."
With the help of nearly 400 smiling NOLA Ready volunteers, we turned what could be a stressful healthcare experience into a positive, easy to navigate, celebratory event. LCMC Health connected emotionally with each person that walked through the doors of Hall J, to drive home the importance of getting vaccinated and what it means for our future.
We also effectively helped bring the Convention Center back into commerce as we provided temporary employment for hospitality and entertainment workers who had lost their jobs.
LCMC Health delivered over 50,000 vaccinations at the mass vaccination site, part of nearly 200,000 shots given throughout all our hospitals, clinics, and community sites. We continue to meet our community where and when they need us. This city is uniquely resilient — and I’m proud to Be in that Number.
GREG FEIRN
chief executive officer, LCMC Health
New Orleans