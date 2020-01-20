There were two items in last week's newspaper about the election of Clay Schexnayder as speaker of the House. Three Republicans were moaning and groaning about it at a Republican Party luncheon. Dan Fagan was also upset as he "gee whizzed" and "what iffed" all over the Commentary page.
What happened this week also occurred four years ago. In 2016, the members of the House rejected an ultraconservative candidate for speaker in favor of a moderate.
Well ahead of Monday's vote, it was clear the ultraconservative being put forth for speaker could not deliver the entire Republican caucus. If you don't have the votes, what else can you expect to happen? Once again, members were searching for an alternative, and a clear majority of the House members, 60-45, selected Schexnayder.
What that result lacks in partisan purity it more than compensates for in political practicality. Congratulations to Schexnayder on his first legislative accomplishment.
Where leaders work together, the people flourish.
TOM HOGAN
retired attorney
Hammond