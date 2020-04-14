Several friends and relatives from around America have asked me why New Orleans took so long to lock down in this epidemic. Didn’t they realize their behavior was endangering others?
I told them that I was concerned, but they had to understand the perspective of many around here.
We apologize, but at first we didn’t get it in the New Orleans area. What is a mere flu-like virus to people who survived Katrina? We carry a feeling of invincibility here.
We came home from all over the country and rebuilt and could see the rewards of our sweat, toil, and perseverance. Nothing we see can get the better of us. But now we get it. It is this unseen storm of infection that is deadlier than anything we have come through.
We have always stood together, and we are told to stand apart. We refused initially because it is against our very nature: We meet, we hug, laugh, mourn, weep; we stand together. We were asked to be something we are not: solitary.
When people we knew began to die, we finally began to cooperate with the guidelines. We realized, albeit late, that we are battling an unseen enemy that is deadlier than a storm.
Now a deeper quiet is falling over our neighborhoods. This is good. Perhaps we are seeing that silence is important. Silence allows for inspiration and innovation, renewal and strengthening.
April, in the Christian tradition, brings betrayal, suffering and death. It also brings hope of the empty tomb.
New Orleans is a resurrection city. From fire, yellow fever, slavery, war, flood and storm we have risen. If we all agree to stay separated, yet united in thought and prayer, the day will surely come when our musicians will sound their glorious notes, and we will gather arm in arm to celebrate, healthy and together yet again.
MARIA BAISIER
teacher
New Orleans