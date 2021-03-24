I read with interest Lanny Keller’s recent column on Jay Dardenne and LSU.
I would like to second the motion. Dardenne’s knowledge of Louisiana state government and its politics are unmatched, as is his love for LSU.
This not the university’s finest hour. Years ago, in another difficult chapter in the history of LSU, the university looked to Paul Hebert to set right the ship of state. Dardenne shares with Hebert a quality that LSU needs today: Integrity.
WILLIAM ARCENEAUX
Foundation for Excellence in Louisiana Public Broadcasting
Baton Rouge