I’m studying the constitutional amendments in order to be an informed voter on Election Day.
In doing so, I’m thinking: Wow! Is this yet another attempt to suppress the vote and to confuse or manipulate voters?
Why is the ballot packed with seven amendments, when some were ready for the ballot prior to now? Certainly this slows down the voting process, especially if a voter reads the amendments for the first time while voting. Why is the wording often misleading as to what the outcomes of passage would be?
If readers are getting ready to vote on Election Day, I suggest they visit these websites with information about the 2020 Amendments, as I’m doing, to ensure their vote reflects their position: BRVotes.org; the PAR Guide; the League of Women Voters of Louisiana Guide; and the Louisiana Budget Project Guide.
SUZANNE BESSE
retired state employee
Baton Rouge