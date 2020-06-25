An angry reader had a letter published recently comparing Bob Marshall’s columns to Nazi propaganda. It will come as no shock the author is dubious of the well-established impact humans have on our environment and climate change.
This person is mad because Marshall provides critical, science-based commentary on the political dynamics of environmental exploitation and how it impacts the most vulnerable people in our state. This person is tired of reading how Louisiana can do better on issues like coastal restoration, a clean energy economy and climate change.
This person is upset because he knows he is part of the problem and refuses to be part of the solution. The person wants Marshall gone rather than tackle the hard truths he writes about.
I appreciate Marshall’s thoughtful approach to these complex issues. He’s been writing about environmental issues in Louisiana for 40 years and knows his stuff, hence receiving the Pulitzer Prize and other accolades. We are lucky to have someone who provides an independent, clear-eyed view of the world. So thank you to Bob Marshall and to the paper for giving him the space to keep us thinking how Louisiana can be a cleaner, safer place for everyone.
ANGELLE BRADFORD
doctoral student
New Orleans