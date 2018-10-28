When arriving Oct. 22, at the New Orleans airport from a short vacation, we experienced a frustrating two-hour wait for transportation home. There was a large tech convention in town and seemingly, everyone arrived at the same time. People were lined up out of the terminal waiting on taxis. When we got to the Uber/Lyft waiting area, it too had hundreds of people. In addition, people were lined up waiting on shuttle buses. Because of the lights and few lanes for traffic, the cars were gridlocked coming into the airport and going out. Our Uber driver spent 45 minutes at one light. We finally made it home two and a half hours later. This is a very negative welcome for tourists. It is my understanding that it will be even worse at the new airport because there won’t be a designated airport road. I certainly hope that the transportation issue is being studied and that solutions will be found. The very least that could be done right now is assign policeman to direct traffic through the lights to keep traffic flowing.
It is a disaster waiting to happen.
Dianne Schlosser
retired school librarian
New Orleans