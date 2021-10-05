I was encouraged to read your thoughts regarding the "preservation" of the French language in Louisiana in the "Our Views" segment of the Sept. 29 paper.
Indeed, the French language is not only important for our heritage but also our future. We must, however, aim higher than its "preservation," we must aim for its transmission to the next generation. With so many school districts eliminating French programs in preference for Spanish, this is a difficult task.
The teaching of both languages deserves equal support and should be a part of the curriculum beginning in the very earliest of grade levels for all students. Research shows that the study of languages offers significant benefits far beyond the student's ability to speak a second or third idiom. Deep language study should not be relegated to the few immersion schools that exist in a handful of parishes across south Louisiana but should be a priority for all Louisiana students.
Additionally, the Advocate can help in this task of promoting our linguistic heritage. For example, kids at LeBlanc Elementary in Vermilion Parish have created an after-school Fiddlers' Club where they learn not only how to play Cajun tunes on their instruments, but discover the meaning of the French lyrics that accompany these traditional melodies.
I hope I will see more stories in this vein in The Advocate soon.
GWENN LaVIOLETTE
former French teacher
Port Allen