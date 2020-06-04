As an LSU alumnus, I've seen that across the country, university leaders, academic and athletic, are taking voluntary pay cuts of 10% or more in response to tightening university budgets and a show of solidarity against the ravages of COVID-19. An example is Richard Caslem, president of the University of South Carolina and former superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and all top administration at the university.
Symbolic? yes. But, symbolism is the fabric that weaves our Grand Republic into the citadel of freedom that it is. The anniversary of D-Day is June 6. We recognize it because of the valor and commitment by its young soldiers and courageous leaders.
One of America's greatest generals, U.S. Grant, said: "I believe ... that if our country ever comes into trial again, young men will spring up equal to the occasion, and if one fails, there will be another to take his place."
We are in a trial again. Young men and women are stepping up. Where are the individuals in leadership?
LEE MIKELL
professional fundraiser
Charleston, South Carolina