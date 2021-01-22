While reading “Years of White supremacy threats culminated in Capitol riots,” the article evoked many strong opinions, remarks and questions about what was on the page in front of me.
For example, when I read that a “man walking the halls of Congress (was) carrying a Confederate flag,” I immediately thought of slavery, which alarmed me.
Reading on, “Banners proclaiming White supremacy and anti-government extremism” had me wondering if President Donald Trump had not won the election against Hillary Clinton, how would his supporters have reacted? Why are Trump supporters so excitable?
Furthermore, after hearing about the man with zip ties being arrested, personally, I was satisfied. In my opinion, all the rioters who caused the most destruction should be arrested and prosecuted. They trespassed on government property. The Capitol they attacked is a worldwide symbol of our democracy.
There have been many political extremists throughout history and the outcomes of their behavior have almost always ended badly. Philosopher George Santayana said, “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.”
ELLA GRACE GILBERTSON
student
New Orleans