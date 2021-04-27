I was saddened to read that legendary former Parkview Baptist head football coach Kenny Guillot has died. He was the kind of man that was the paramount example of what a real coach should be.
The word coach was first used back in the 1500s in England. A coach was a horse-drawn carriage used to transport a person of importance from where he or she is to where he or she wants to be, could be, needs to be, or ought to be going.
All these years later, that is exactly what a real coach should be doing.
And this has nothing to do with league titles, state championships or national rankings. It has everything to do with making good use of the power you have as a coach to reach and teach young people about issues and ideas that will carry them not only through a season, but through a lifetime.
Players don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.
It isn’t who you coach or where you coach but why you coach. Kenny knew why he coached.
DALE BROWN
retired LSU basketball coach
Baton Rouge