In a July 24 letter, Mitch Jurisich of Buras criticized Chairman Chip Kline for defending the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority against repeated and inaccurate attacks.
Louisiana’s coast belongs to everyone, not to any one stakeholder group or individual convinced they alone should control how decisions are made about its future. Our coast is home to over two million people, vibrant cultures, globally significant industries, and abundant natural resources — all at risk today.
The matter of restoring and protecting our coast is extremely important, which is why it’s baffling that Jurisich and others spend their time lobbing insults and spreading misinformation. The remarks are ludicrous and unproductive.
Our two parishes had an unprecedented seven mandatory evacuations in the 2020 hurricane season alone, and all 20 coastal zone parishes become more vulnerable as each storm lands stronger than the last. Without CPRA’s efforts to improve our levees, build massive risk reduction structures, and restore barrier islands, we would have lost everything. These accomplishments don’t happen without strong leadership, dedicated staff, and all of us working together.
We care about the future of our state and what we leave for our children and descendants. If we choose a future guided by short-sightedness and political gain, this immense burden will fall onto their shoulders. If ignored, the burden will be too great to bear.
We must make decisions for our coast that prioritize long-term sustainability over today’s catch or next year’s election. Political banter and riling Facebook posts won’t create wetlands or protect our communities. Serious issues need to be addressed along our coast, and we need serious leaders to do it.
Kline has every right to defend the commendable work of his agency and to lambast those who bring nothing but fear, falsehoods, and an unending yearn for media attention and political gain to the table. The team at CPRA has our total confidence and unwavering support.
TONY ALFORD
president, Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District
CORY KIEF
president, North Lafourche Levee District and president, Association of Levee Boards of Louisiana