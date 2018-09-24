Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how or where to register.
The New Orleans affiliates of the League of Women Voters and the National Council of Jewish Women are co-leading a nonpartisan coalition of more than a dozen metro New Orleans organizations that is coordinating plans around voter registration, education and turnout. The group, “Engaging New Voices and Voters,” was formed in recognition that we are better together in achieving our shared objectives.
There is an annual national Voter Registration Day, Sept. 25. To accommodate the communities’ voter registration needs and demands, the coalition unanimously decided to expand its efforts to include the entire month of September, and to the next registration deadline of Oct. 9.
Engaging New Voices and Voters has reached out to schools, libraries, community centers and other locations to encourage, support, staff, and organize voter registration drives in greater New Orleans and Baton Rouge. More than 60 voter registration events are being held during September at high schools, universities, churches, community agencies, public libraries and new citizen naturalization ceremonies. These events span all corners of our city and beyond, and they will reach all segments of the voter-eligible population.
Engaging New Voices and Voters expects to add even more events in the coming days, and before month’s end, to register hundreds of new voters.
Barbara Kaplinsky
president, National Council of Jewish Women
New Orleans