Coordinator Cheyra Jenkins addresses students as senior voting for high school homecoming court goes high tech with electronic voting machines, and a real-life voter registration drive, at Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, La., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. With mid-term elections coming up in November, counselors, social studies teachers and members of the Lower 9th Ward Voters Coalition utilize class elections to teach students how registration and voting works in the real world.