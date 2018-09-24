easton.nc.091918.01220
Buy Now

Coordinator Cheyra Jenkins addresses students as senior voting for high school homecoming court goes high tech with electronic voting machines, and a real-life voter registration drive, at Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, La., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. With mid-term elections coming up in November, counselors, social studies teachers and members of the Lower 9th Ward Voters Coalition utilize class elections to teach students how registration and voting works in the real world.

 Advocate photo by SHAWN FINK

Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how or where to register.

The New Orleans affiliates of the League of Women Voters and the National Council of Jewish Women are co-leading a nonpartisan coalition of more than a dozen metro New Orleans organizations that is coordinating plans around voter registration, education and turnout. The group, “Engaging New Voices and Voters,” was formed in recognition that we are better together in achieving our shared objectives.

There is an annual national Voter Registration Day, Sept. 25. To accommodate the communities’ voter registration needs and demands, the coalition unanimously decided to expand its efforts to include the entire month of September, and to the next registration deadline of Oct. 9.

Engaging New Voices and Voters has reached out to schools, libraries, community centers and other locations to encourage, support, staff, and organize voter registration drives in greater New Orleans and Baton Rouge. More than 60 voter registration events are being held during September at high schools, universities, churches, community agencies, public libraries and new citizen naturalization ceremonies. These events span all corners of our city and beyond, and they will reach all segments of the voter-eligible population.

Engaging New Voices and Voters expects to add even more events in the coming days, and before month’s end, to register hundreds of new voters.

Barbara Kaplinsky

president, National Council of Jewish Women

New Orleans

Voter Registration Week events set at libraries

View comments