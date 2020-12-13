In his column, “In the battle against violence, voters reject leftist dogma from candidates,” Jeff Crouere presents a flawed analysis of the 2020 elections regarding how New Orleanians feel about our criminal legal system. Such thinking is indicative of the oversimplified, lazy reasoning and policies that have turned our criminal legal system into the unjust and inequitable morass we see today.
Crouere erroneously argues the “Flip the Bench” judicial candidates lost because New Orleanians rejected progressive criminal legal system policies (“leftist dogma”) — like reducing or eliminating the use of money bail and eliminating fines and fees — because such reforms promote a lack of accountability. To the contrary, driven by “Flip the Bench” and District Attorney-elect Jason Williams, candidates were forced to focus on critical issues.
Like the “Flip the Bench” candidates, the winning judicial candidates believed no one should be held in jail because they can’t afford to buy their freedom; none believed any amount of money should allow a true danger to our community to buy themselves out of jail. All agreed our “user pay” system needs to be scrapped, and that the criminal legal system is plagued by economic and racial biases and disparities. Like the “Flip the Bench” candidates, the overwhelming majority of the winning candidates are career defense attorneys.
Most damning to Crouere’s argument, City Councilman Jason Williams — a career defense attorney, supported by progressive political organizations and PACs, espousing progressive reforms — was just elected district attorney for New Orleans. Mr. Williams’ win is an illustration of our community’s readiness — our longing — for change. This is a full-throated community endorsement of progressive criminal legal system reform.
The reality is reform was on the ballot this fall, and New Orleanians embraced it. The “Flip the Bench” candidates, along with Mr. Williams’ candidacy — fueled by progressive activism — were critical to bringing progressive policy to the forefront, pushing real debate and forcing candidates to take public positions supporting change. New Orleanians then overwhelmingly chose reform.
The 2020 elections were not about candidates seeking less accountability. It was about our community demanding change.
DERWYN BUNTON
chief public defender, Orleans Parish
New Orleans