Four days before Christmas, and I was processing my second to final Prep and Opioid City Exploration Study in the South survey before leaving for the day and I wouldn't return until after Christmas. A guy, 30, who identifies as gay was before me crying and shaking uncontrollably as he gripped the apple iPad struggling to start the survey. I ask if he was OK.
"My best friend died four days ago from a drug overdose," he says. "That's three deaths in the last six months.”
“My mom died a few months ago, too," he said.
"Oh, I'm sorry to hear this," I say.
He says, "I'm so mad with him right now. I told him not to use heroin in my house and he did it anyway. I’m just so mad with him."
I asked what happened and if he had overdosed in front of him. He said, “I was asleep when it happened but I woke up to find him unconscious. I called 911 and he never came home from the hospital.”
He continues to cry, rubbing his eyes. I give him some tissue. “I had COVID-19 earlier this month. I lost my job and it’s hell trying to get my unemployment. I’ve been waiting for weeks now and I can’t pay my bills. I overdosed and died twice. … I don’t want to end up dead, too.”
PROCESS is a study we’ve been conducting in partnership with several universities and community-based organizations in the South for several months. The study examines the attitudes and experiences of those who actively use opioids and the HIV drug PREP.
We randomly recruit people who come to us for syringe services and HIV prevention. We offer a cash incentive of $45 to those who successfully complete the survey, which takes approximately 45 minutes with a 10-minute screening questionnaire to determine if the participant can take the full survey.
I’ve taken a lot of time to reflect on everything that has happened in 2020 in my life and the lives of those around me. Working with people who are sometimes at the lowest of the lowest and having to go through crisis in a time when so much uncertainty confronts us is sometimes a lot to process.
The pandemic has sidelined so many people. There were 201 fatal overdoses since the start of 2020 through Nov. 3, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office. This is a major health problem. Families, friends and co-workers should try to support those fighting addiction. Listening, alone, is a powerful intervention in helping someone to make it through the struggle.
CYNTHIA YOUNG
nonprofit
Baton Rouge