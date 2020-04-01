The mere fact that Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York is now being featured on C-Span and all of the news networks — CNN, MSNBC and even Fox News — is testimony to the fact that Donald Trump is a terrible leader while Cuomo (or anyone else) is an excellent leader.
Cuomo's realistic notions about the way the virus is progressing, his confidence in explaining and calming people down without grandstanding, self-aggrandizing or lying is what makes all the difference. I love the way he can take questions without the window dressing of a backup of obedient officials. It shows that anyone with his own common sense and logic, free of narcissism — even Joe Biden — does a better job, without panic swings in public opinion and polarization.
We simply need to see old-fashioned diplomacy in our leaders.
DAVID BAND
attorney
New Orleans