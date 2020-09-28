Walter Williams commentary on Sept. 25 exposed the writer's amazing lack of knowledge of American history. Among his many erroneous statements:
Calling "utter nonsense" the claim that the U.S. became rich on the backs of free Black labor. The facts: On the eve of the Civil War, exports of cotton exceeded the combined value of all other U.S. exports. Williams may be surprised to know that the industrialization of the Southern cotton economy was, literally, created on the backs of Africans shipped to the Americas against their will.
Writing that "slavery does not have a very good record of producing wealth." The facts: Slaves not only created the production output (sugar and cotton), they were the capital that allowed the planter to borrow money when times were tough and to get credit for expansion of the slaveholder's enterprise. The price of slaves doubled in the two decades before the Civil War, and more often than not, the value of a wealthy planter's slaves exceeded the value of his lands.
Robert Fogel and Stanley Engerman, in their groundbreaking “Time on the Cross” argued “slavery as an economic system was never stronger” than on the eve of the Civil War. They reported Southern slave agriculture was 35% more efficient than the Northern system of family farming and that “Between 1840 and 1860, per capita income increased more rapidly in the South than in the rest of the nation." Sadly, slavery does have a very good record of producing wealth.
Stating "I doubt that anyone would claim that the antebellum South was rich ...". The facts: Even counting slaves as potential wealth-holders (which, of course, they weren't), Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and South Carolina were the nation’s wealthiest states in 1860. Virginia, Tennessee and Texas were more affluent than any Northern state except Connecticut.
Writing that "Sloppy language permits people to get away with speaking and doing all sorts of destructive nonsense without being challenged."
The facts: Sometimes, they get challenged — see above.
AL GODOY
retired producer
Baton Rouge