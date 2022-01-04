State Sen. Beth Mizell's letter concerning broadband accessibility in rural areas left me with some questions.
Mizell, R-Franklinton, writes that "we" have the money to pay for it. Who is "we" and what are the various sources of funding to which she alludes? We need specifics.
She challenges internet providers to show up and "install lines." It's not that easy. Rural areas simply do not have the population density to provide a subscriber base large enough to ever pay a return on such a huge infrastructure investment by the internet providers.
What if Congress could pass a law like the Rural Electrification Act of 1936? That's how my grandparents finally got electricity in rural Tangipahoa Parish back in the day.
Fortunately for Mizell, there is such a bill pending in Congress right now to provide federal funding to states to build out broadband in rural areas. Perhaps Mizell should encourage her friends in the Louisiana congressional delegation to support it.
Is that too much to ask?
PRESTON HOLTON
retired ad sales executive
New Orleans