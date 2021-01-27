I would be remiss if I didn’t send a plaudit regarding the recent retirement of Billy D’Aquilla.
D’Aquilla was mayor of St. Francisville for 37 years and along with the women and men of the town made St. Francisville the beautiful town it is today. Many of the historic homes were in disrepair back at the start of his administration and thanks to the mayor, Nancy Vinci, Ann Bennet and Libby Dart who were often referred to as "The Trinity," the town came back from the brink, the annual pilgrimage was established and many festivals were started. D’Aquilla was instrumental in establishing all of them.
In addition, he counseled many residents who were troubled. His legacy will, I hope, be carried on by new Mayor Bobbye Leake.
The whole town recognized D’Aquilla at several parties held in his honor as he departed office. St. Francisville and even the state of Louisiana owes him a great debt. His advice and counsel primarily through the Louisiana Municipal Association aided many mayors of towns all over Louisiana.
BOB CROWLEY
author
St. Francisville