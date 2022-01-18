The brutal murder of two young children, 7 and 12, in Orleans Parish is heartbreaking, to say the least. However, what is really sad and outright appalling is the lack of leadership and lack of outrage shown by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the whole City Council.
I guess the senseless murder of two innocent children doesn’t deserve the outrage and/or protest by the Black Lives Matter group and city officials. For these little Black Lives don’t matter to them.
Crime in the city of New Orleans is way out of control — carjackings, car break-ins, drive-by shootings and murders — and the police chief’s hands are tied. When will the citizens of New Orleans wake up and elect real leaders to end this outrage?
Orleans Parish citizens have to take responsibility to stop re-electing the same old do-nothing political parties. It is time to change New Orleans before it becomes way too late to reverse the damage.
ANDREW MESSINA
retired state employee
Kenner