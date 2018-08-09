Recently, a panel of federal judges rejected the consolidation of more than 40 lawsuits against the oil and gas industry, alleging damages to Louisiana’s coast. This disappointing move will cost Louisiana taxpayers time and money as the process clogs our already strained court system.
We agree with The Advocate in its opinion piece published on Aug. 5. This decision is a victory for the attorneys who stand to profit the most from a prolonged legal battle over our fragile coast. These politically powerful plaintiff’s lawyers are targeting Louisiana’s energy industry alleging damages from production activities conducted decades ago. The absence of real political leadership in the state has left a very lucrative void for those lawyers, many of whom are large donors to the governor. They stand to receive a substantial amount of any funds received in these cases. Meanwhile, Louisiana’s leadership continues to support and pursue litigation rather than working toward meaningful policy solutions.
The state government has decided to hone in on an industry and place it at blame because it has “deep pockets.” If the state targets job-creating industries and provides no incentive to site new projects and expansion efforts in Louisiana, those projects — and the jobs associated with them — will go elsewhere. The recent legislative sessions were a near-miss in this regard; without the actions ultimately taken to incentivize industry through tax exemptions (the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, specifically), it would be extremely difficult for Louisiana to remain competitive. Businesses do not need another reason to leave or avoid the Pelican State.
A poor legal climate impacts the state far beyond the courtroom. It’s a quality-of-life issue that affects all of us, increasing our cost of living, limiting job creation, reducing access to health care and leading to poor educational outcomes. Louisianans pay more for goods and services because of abuses in our legal system. It is extremely difficult to attract high-quality companies and employees without a sustainable quality of life, including education and health care.
We can — and must — do better. Our future depends on it.
LANA VENABLE
executive director, Louisiana Lawsuit Abuse Watch
Baton Rouge