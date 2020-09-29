I am responding to an opinion by Michael Gerson in which he stated that as pro-life person he would be voting for Joe Biden. I am happy to see him attempt to point out to President Donald Trump's supporters that this election can't be about a single issue.
Trump's inability to lead our country on every level, is unprecedented — yet his base seems to "give him a pass" on everything to "keep a Republican in the White House." Perhaps if one of their loved ones were added to the horrific number of the 200,000 innocent victims who have lost their lives needlessly; they would feel differently.
But perhaps not. They might say, "It is God's will." And while I am a believer in God, I do also adhere to the adage that "God helps those who help themselves."
And currently in my humble opinion anyone who votes to reelect our current president to give him four more years is not helping himself or anyone in our country.
SUSAN CLONINGER
art consultant
Covington