On Oct. 9, the mayor’s office issued an announcement that effectively freed it from its obligation to enforce its sanitation contracts and provide adequate waste disposal to its residents. The decision “to shift to once-per-week solid waste collection” in both the Metro and Richards service areas, they claim, builds on “progress” achieved by bringing predictability to waste removal in neighborhoods.
We will get a break on our sanitation fees for November, but we have no recourse to get the actual services we paid for, for a full 11 months. Yes, we will have predictability: We can know with absolute certainty that, instead of the three — yes, three — times per week we should have pick-ups for garbage and recycling, we will get, at most, one-third of what we deserve.
As Judge Judy would say, the city just “peed on our legs and told us it’s raining.”
SUSAN KRANTZ
retired professor and dean
New Orleans