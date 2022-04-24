According to an article authored by Mark Ballard in the April 17 opinion pages, State Rep. Larry Frieman (Republican, of course) of Abita Springs attended a rally at the governor’s mansion where some folks were holding signs equating Gov. John Bel Edwards with Adolf Hitler.
The question of why some have completely lost the ability to think rationally will not be addressed here, but it cannot be denied that some in the GOP seem to have become manifestly untethered to empirical reality.
Just a quick history lesson for those who apparently have no idea who Adolf Hitler was. Among the many horrific acts committed under his rule, I’ll note perhaps the most sickening: He oversaw the methodical torture and murder of 1.5 million — 1.5 million! — children in various Nazi concentration camps (The United States Holocaust Museum and other historians cite this number.)
Edwards, on the other hand, is the governor of Louisiana who followed medical science and the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in an attempt to keep Louisiana citizens safe.
As far as I am concerned, the last person that should be participating in any discussion of health care is someone who is so addle-brained that he equates a megalomaniacal mass murderer with a conscientious steward of the health and well-being of Louisiana citizens.
Spewing this poison in a public place only serves one function: It illustrates just how warped and perverted public discourse has become.
JAMES HOUK
professor
Baker