BR.lsumarch.091320 HS 481.JPG
LSU interim president Tom Galligan speaks during a program after student athletes with the Black Student-Athlete Association marched in solidarity against racial injustice, Sept 12, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

"Never, ever, hit a girl. If you do this, you're finished as a Gamecock football player" is from a player's manual authored by Steve Spurrier when coach at South Carolina, and earlier at Florida.

Spurrier did not have to hire a law firm to study Title IX's implementation at either university to issue this declaration. It was Spurrier's personal code of conduct that he enforced. Steve Spurrier's father was a pastor.

My LSU education provided me skills to think critically and analytically about morality in our world. My faith journey puts it in perspective. What LSU lacks now is moral leadership. Where can it be found?

LEE MIKELL

professional fundraiser

Charleston, South Carolina

