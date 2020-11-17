"Never, ever, hit a girl. If you do this, you're finished as a Gamecock football player" is from a player's manual authored by Steve Spurrier when coach at South Carolina, and earlier at Florida.
Spurrier did not have to hire a law firm to study Title IX's implementation at either university to issue this declaration. It was Spurrier's personal code of conduct that he enforced. Steve Spurrier's father was a pastor.
My LSU education provided me skills to think critically and analytically about morality in our world. My faith journey puts it in perspective. What LSU lacks now is moral leadership. Where can it be found?
LEE MIKELL
professional fundraiser
Charleston, South Carolina