Kerry P. Redmann Jr.'s March 16 letter arguing that U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy's moral obligation is to represent his constituents and vote as they would have him vote is incorrect.
The United States is a representative democracy, not a direct democracy. The framers of the Constitution believed the common person would not be able to keep fully informed on all matters that Congress considers and that they should elect a representative that they trust to stay informed and vote their conscience. This concept was intended largely to prevent “tyranny of the majority,” about which Alexis de Tocqueville warned us.
We should want our representatives and senators to have the courage to act in accordance with their consciences and principled convictions even when such principles are unpopular. Statesman and philosopher Edmund Burke said, "a representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays you instead of serving you if he sacrifices it to your opinion."
Today's political climate seems to demand that our representatives adhere to the party line and to blindly support the wishes of the majority of their constituents. It is this way of thinking that would lead our country away from what the founders intended and away from all our country could be.
RICHARD GOLDEN
IT professional
New Orleans