In response to state Rep. Jerome Zeringue’s resolution for the state to pay the south shore’s surge-protection match, why should St. Tammany Parish pay for the south shore barriers when those barriers redirect and push additional storm surge into St. Tammany Parish?
A Freedom of Information request forced the U.S. Corps of Engineers to release its south shore impact study in 2020. The Corps’ study proved their barriers redirected and pushed additional storm surge into St. Tammany Parish.
It would be more appropriate for south shore parishes to pay for a mitigation project to correct the damage their barriers have caused to St. Tammany Parish. Under no circumstances should St. Tammany Parish taxpayers be forced to pay for barriers that flood them.
THOMAS NOLAN THOMPSON
retired engineer
Eden Isles