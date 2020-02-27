The biased attack on Attorney General Jeff Landry was appalling — leaving out basic facts to imply companies using the H2-B federal program are “breaking the law.” They are in fact two separate provisions of the law.
Mega-size industrial projects, such as the liquefied natural gas plant in Cameron Parish require a high number of qualified welders and pipe fitters during construction. This peak demand for qualified workers often cannot be met by normal regional labor supply. Both the quantity and high quality of these skillsets required for various applications must be proven in actual testing documented by authorized inspectors.
H2-B is a legal federal program for U.S. business owners unable to find skilled workers to request a limited number of qualified temporary workers from other countries. Landry’s companies have hired 3,500 U.S. workers over the past decade and were applying for only 155 H2-B workers in a total federal allotment of a 66,000 per year.
The employer must advertise jobs by newspapers, via current employees, via contacting former workers and any further recruitment required by the federal certifying officer up to 21 days prior to H2-B labor start date.
These jobs must be temporary (less than nine months), full time (35 or more hours per week) and in nonagricultural employment. Employers must request an independent prevailing wage determination for fair pay and pay at least a 75% paycheck if less than 35 hours are worked; in most cases, housing subsidies are required.
To imply that a dedicated elected official like Jeff Landry would be breaking the immigration laws by using the H2-B program is ludicrous. Further, safety in this industry is of utmost importance and the sad truth about any alleged "displacement" is often an applicant who cannot pass a drug test or a welding proficiency test. Please present a more factual basis for your readers and less op-ed fiction in the headlines.
DEBORAH MABILE SETTOON
senior project manager
Kenner