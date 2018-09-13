"He's not a war hero. He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured."
— Donald J. Trump on U.S. Sen. John McCain.
We’ve read and heard this remark hundreds of times, but in a real sense, we haven’t absorbed it at all. Those who support or tolerate its speaker excuse the comment for any number of reasons, including no reason at all. Those who think the speaker repugnant cannot bear to contemplate the offensive opinion, much less dwell on the fact it was uttered by a presidential candidate. It’s time we all ponder this.
Regardless of one’s thoughts about the president or McCain, consider the view expressed by the quoted words. To the president, courage, by itself, is meaningless. It is praiseworthy only if a goal is achieved. According to the president, sustained effort of any kind is a pathetic waste of time, unless it results in success. It is, decidedly, not how you play the game, but rather, whether you win or lose. Sacrifice in the absence of public recognition or flattery is meritless. It isn’t the journey at all. It’s only the destination that counts.
What happened to us that we have come to accept or ignore such a shameful, morally bankrupt worldview? How can our elected officials support or enable anyone who expresses such rot? If the opening view is acceptable, then you’ll accept these analogous statements:
"You know those paratroopers in Operation Overlord who were captured or killed by the Germans during the Normandy invasion? They weren’t heroes. They were failures. I like soldiers who jump out of planes at night behind enemy lines who weren’t taken prisoner or killed!"
Or this one:
"You think the firemen who died while charging up the stairs of the burning twin towers to save people on 9/11 are heroes? Don’t make me laugh. They aren’t heroes. I like firemen who don’t get incinerated!"
You get the point. This way of thinking is indecent, and beneath anyone who would call himself full-grown. Courage, effort, honesty, and sacrifice are important, with or without achieving some ultimate “success.” Let us revere the selfless and those who strive to do right, even when they fail. And let us remember it avails a man nothing to gain fortune or power, if in doing so, he loses his soul.
Andy Johnson
attorney
Baton Rouge