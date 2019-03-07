Cal Thomas did it again. In a recent column, he used the 1930 Germany/Hitler analogy to support his argument for playing hardball with Iran. George W. Bush did the same thing in 2003 when he ordered the invasion of Iraq and the overthrow of Saddam Hussein. Cal and others who use that example forget the most important half of the equation: The existence of an actual threat to vital American interests.
In the case of Hitler and Germany, the armed-to-the-teeth German army and air force were real — and his actual invasion of several countries.
With Saddam, Bush/Cheney convinced themselves that he had WMDs that he was ready to hand off to Bin Laden for future attacks on America.
Cal, another Vietnam War chicken hawk, sees the potential of Iran having nuclear weapons as an imminent danger.
We all know how deposing Saddam in 2003 turned out — and the nonexistence of a threat to America.
The threat perceived by Cal on Iran and America's disengaging from a nuke agreement probably doesn't make the Middle East any more stable. America needs to be able to distinguish between real and perceived threats to avoid another Iraq — or Vietnam.
P.S. Saddam having a well-equipped Army in Kuwait, which he had just invaded, and which was poised to sweep into Saudi Arabia, the great oil producer, was a real threat that required decisive American military action.
Alex Chapman Jr.
attorney
Ville Platte