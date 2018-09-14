Commissioner Eddie Jacobs Jr., speaks during a monthly meeting of the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Wednesday, August 22, 2018, in the ENMNOEHA Board Room at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Tom Hazinski, managing director of HVS Convention, Sports and Entertainment Facilities Consulting presented a marketing feasibility study for a 1,200-room, Convention Center Hotel and related mixed-use development project.