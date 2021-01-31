During the last four years, we have heard the term “fake news” many times from President Donald Trump and his supporters. It was often applied to any opposition or criticism of Trump’s policies and behavior.
This was an easy way to avoid answering criticism since it did not require dealing directly with the issues. The effect of this approach on his followers was to breed distrust of anyone or anything that opposed Trump’s statements or policies.
This idea of “fake news” said in effect that all opposition was corrupt, was lying and deliberately deceiving the public. It said that you couldn’t trust news reports, politicians with contrary opinions or anyone that was opposed to Trump’s views. I believe that this has contributed significantly to the disbelief by many Trump supporters that he lost the election.
The distrust of experts and scientists promulgated by Trump contributed to the seriousness of the pandemic. It also has eroded the very foundations of our fragile democracy which depends on trust in our institutions and the rule of law.
If we are to heal this nation, our Republican representatives need to quit treating the election as fake news and tell the truth about the election. They know that, subject to broad federal guidelines, states have the legal authority to set their own voting guidelines regarding absentee votes, mail-in ballots and when and how votes are counted.
Challenges are legal, but must be supported by actual facts, not opinion. Just because all states don’t do it the same way doesn’t make votes invalid. Calling the vote count fake news and refusing to certify the votes legally cast has undermined the public’s trust in the validity of voting in this country without justification and has done more than anything to undermine our democracy. This was clearly demonstrated by the people who invaded our Capitol.
Only one of our Republican legislators has so far exhibited the moral courage necessary to be worthy of his office.
RON PERRITT
retired engineer/educator
Baton Rouge