U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, of Baton Rouge, cited the Constitution as justification for his guilty impeachment vote. Article 1, section 3 states, "Judgment in cases of impeachment shall not extend further then to Removal From Office."
On Jan. 27, Cassidy voted the trial unconstitutional. On Feb. 9, he flipped and voted the trial constitutional and voted guilty.
The Constitution did not change between Jan. 27 and Feb. 9. The senator has become the darling of left-wing media, pundits and journalists. He has gained prominence with the national never-Trump club.
In Louisiana, it is problematic if he would survive a recall election.
RON CHAPOTON
financial planner
Hammond